Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Binemon has a market cap of $11.59 million and $5.16 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00072152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00117890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00074287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,495.51 or 0.99831162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,561.46 or 0.06183863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 955,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.