Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $738.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $738.10 and last traded at $738.10, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $738.10.

The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $766.39 and a 200-day moving average of $671.19.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.