Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.54% of Bio-Techne worth $94,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $478.01 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $250.24 and a one year high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 137.76, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $496.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.78.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.