BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Down 75.7% in September

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 37.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. BioHiTech Global has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $35.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,047.13% and a negative net margin of 105.89%. On average, analysts expect that BioHiTech Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioHiTech Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.