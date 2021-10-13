Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Biophytis stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

