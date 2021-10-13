Bird.Money (BIRD) Market Capitalization Hits $6.73 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $6.73 million and $76,624.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Bird.Money coin can currently be purchased for $77.07 or 0.00132304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00044356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.56 or 0.00208676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,299 coins. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

