Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $1,605.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008347 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,563,151 coins and its circulating supply is 22,417,144 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

