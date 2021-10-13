BitBall Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.56 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 132.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $1.56 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.69 or 1.00016282 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00059273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00049360 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.03 or 0.00502324 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

