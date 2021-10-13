BitCoal (COAL) Price Hits $0.0052

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $23,217.28 and $51.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.76 or 0.00477902 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

