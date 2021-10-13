Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Tops $4.27 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $435.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 99.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

