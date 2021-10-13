Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Up 10.9% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

