Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $429.88 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00004007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $429.88 million and $5.54 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00024052 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022548 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.