Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $70.00 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $70.53 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $70.00 or 0.00120414 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.08 or 0.00206556 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00125490 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002451 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

