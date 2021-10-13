Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Hits Market Cap of $2.36 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for $13.98 or 0.00024313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $106,765.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000737 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00024521 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 169,096 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.