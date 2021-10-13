Bitcoin Private Price Tops $1.36 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002451 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $302.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.00207520 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00122830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00128377 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

