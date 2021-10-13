Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading Up 14.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $437.55 million and $70.51 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.32 or 0.00066543 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001791 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 133% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004533 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013146 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,100 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

