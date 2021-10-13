BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.26

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $260.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,017,762 coins and its circulating supply is 4,806,308 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

