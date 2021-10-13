BitCore (BTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $382,407.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $382,407.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,314.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.15 or 0.06209698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.00305902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.16 or 0.01020609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00091790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.71 or 0.00469377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.33 or 0.00336670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.20 or 0.00297007 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004746 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.