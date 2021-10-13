BitScreener Token (BITX) Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. BitScreener Token has a market cap of $1.06 million and $3,091.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitScreener Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00043796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00207173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00092678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

About BitScreener Token

BITX is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. The official website for BitScreener Token is tokensale.bitscreener.com . BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

