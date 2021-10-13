BitTorrent (BTT) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $303.95 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012578 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005704 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003873 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

