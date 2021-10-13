Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Raised to $12.25

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.50 to $12.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.85.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $6,706,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at $3,440,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,283 shares during the period. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.