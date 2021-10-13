BlackHat Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $763,870.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

