BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.99 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report sales of $106.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $107.25 million. BlackLine posted sales of $90.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year sales of $421.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $421.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $509.55 million, with estimates ranging from $495.22 million to $528.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million.

BL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

BL opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 0.83.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,859.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,579 shares of company stock valued at $26,921,281. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BlackLine by 946.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 107.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 70.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,671,000 after acquiring an additional 348,945 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

