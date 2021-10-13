BlackRock Inc. Acquires 111,659 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.46% of Surgery Partners worth $137,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

