BlackRock Inc. Acquires 315,461 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.47% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $151,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of BIPC opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 40.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.