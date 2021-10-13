BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.05% of SJW Group worth $151,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,976,000 after buying an additional 720,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $11,023,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter worth about $4,593,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJW. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

