BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,946,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.26% of AerCap worth $150,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.