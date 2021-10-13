BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,311,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.96% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $147,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.