BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.09% of iRhythm Technologies worth $137,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 190,180 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 364,754 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 612,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 227,094 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

