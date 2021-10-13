BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.28% of Otter Tail worth $147,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

OTTR stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

OTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

