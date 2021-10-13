BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 224.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.92% of Whiting Petroleum worth $147,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 149.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -110.71. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

