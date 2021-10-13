BlackRock Inc. Has $138.35 Million Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,416,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,323 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 13.47% of OneSpan worth $138,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OneSpan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,474,471 shares in the company, valued at $70,670,740.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneSpan stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $796.98 million, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

