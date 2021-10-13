BlackRock Inc. Has $139.54 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,053 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.84% of Kadant worth $139,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kadant by 332.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kadant by 7.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $305,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,901 shares of company stock worth $3,949,705. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KAI opened at $202.31 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $225.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.27 and its 200-day moving average is $187.60.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

