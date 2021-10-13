BlackRock Inc. Has $145.35 Million Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,319,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,123 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.73% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $145,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

CWK stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

