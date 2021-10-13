BlackRock Inc. Has $147.64 Million Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,853,520 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 330,842 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.68% of TowneBank worth $147,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

TOWN opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.97 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

