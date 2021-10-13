BlackRock Inc. Has $148.54 Million Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334,592 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.76% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $148,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,449 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 23.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,232,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 191.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 219,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter worth about $2,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of DBD opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $797.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $943.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.