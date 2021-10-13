BlackRock Inc. Has $150.43 Million Stock Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.33% of I-Mab worth $150,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares in the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,181,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,656,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,168,000 after purchasing an additional 477,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,387,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.74.

IMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, I-Mab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.66.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.