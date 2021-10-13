BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $9.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackRock in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $9.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $42.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.50.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $836.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $896.17 and a 200-day moving average of $865.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

