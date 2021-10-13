BlackRock Inc. Purchases 117,948 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,948 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.16% of Weibo worth $139,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 710.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WB. Benchmark upped their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of WB opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.