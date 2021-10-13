BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 94,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.18% of Heartland Express worth $139,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 280.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

