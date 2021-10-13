BlackRock Inc. Sells 101,086 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.86% of Genesco worth $151,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on GCO shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $100,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GCO opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $871.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.