BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,968,617 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,039,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,968,617 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.29% of Vodafone Group worth $137,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 500.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,860 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 36,552 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.