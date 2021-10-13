BlackRock Inc. Sells 79,672 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,548,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,672 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.18% of Interface worth $146,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interface by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 71,180 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in Interface by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Interface by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Interface by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 218,347 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

