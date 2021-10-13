BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.80% of Spectrum Brands worth $137,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 32.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth about $335,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.25.

SPB stock opened at $95.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

