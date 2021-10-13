BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $16.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

