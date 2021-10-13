BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $16.79.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
