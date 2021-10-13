BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,735,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 248.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 952,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 679,556 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,587,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4,764.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 971.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 460,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 417,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHD opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

