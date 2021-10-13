BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.71

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.71 and traded as low as $14.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 73,366 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 327,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 65,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

