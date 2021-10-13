Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Blackstone Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BLSTF stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Blackstone Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

