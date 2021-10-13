Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blend Labs in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Blend Labs’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLND. Truist Financial began coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.18.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.