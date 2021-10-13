Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading Down 3.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bloomin’ Brands traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 33,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,834,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,690,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after buying an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,058,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after buying an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

